Massive Mythic Queen Ansurek Nerfs on the Weekly Reset

With scheduled weekly maintenance, we’ll implement the following changes to Nerub-Ar Palace on Mythic difficulty.Queen Ansurek
- Web Blades:
Number of targets reduced to 3 (was 4).
- Grasping Silk damage reduced by 25%.
Phase 1:
- Number of Reactive Toxins applied per cycle no longer increases beyond 3 (was up to 4).
- Removed second Silken Tomb cast from final cycle of the phase, and adjusted the timings of other abilities in this final cycle to accommodate this change.
- Silken Tomb health reduced by 30%.
- Frothy Toxin damage reduced by 23%.
Phase 2:
- Shadowy Distortion duration reduced to 30 seconds (was 3 minutes).
- Gloom Blast damage reduced by 20%.
Phase 3:
- Number of Summoned Acolytes per cycle no longer increases beyond 4 (was up to 5).
- Removed the first cast of Royal Condemnation from the final cycle of the phase, and adjusted the timings of some other abilities in this final cycle to accommodate this change.
- Removed Web Blades casts that overlapped with applications of Abyssal Infusion.