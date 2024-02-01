Magical Murkmorpher Toy Now Available on Battle.net Shop

Make a mighty morphing moment for yourself or your party members when you deploy the Murkmorpher toy.* Deploying the toy will temporarily change your appearance into an ever-popular Westfall Story Murloc or other random, colorful variant of the amphibious biped variety.
Players can morph themselves and other party members into playful murlocs once every 60 minutes. The transformation lasts 20 minutes and stays active in combat, even after death.Make Murloc Morphing Magic
* Not available in World of Warcraft Classic games and requires World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time.