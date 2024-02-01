Twilight Pack Now Available in Battle.net Shop - Mount and Transmog

Slip into the moonrise when you don the Twilight Witch's Attire, and slink through the gloaming recesses of the waning dark astride the Twilight Sky Prowler in this ethereal bundle.
The Twilight Pack is available until 29 February, 2024, and Includes:
- Twilight Sky Prowler Flying Mount
- Twilight Witch's Hat
- Twilight Witch's Shoulders
- Twilight Witch's Blouse
- Twilight Witch's Sash
- Twilight Witch's Skirt
- Twilight Witch's Boots
- Twilight Witch's Gloves
* Requires World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time. Not available in World of Warcraft® Classic games.
** Items in The Twilight Pack may arrive in a future rotation of the Trading Post, but no sooner than three months after the set leaves the Shop.