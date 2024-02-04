Love is in the Air Gold Sink Achievement - How to Complete "Support Your Local Artisans"

Just lol........The only thing new with all the world events the past year have been gold sinks.
Looking for that token money, are they?
Just buy a wow token. Easy. The most transparent micro transaction sales strategy in, perhaps, the game's history imo.
I definitely hoped the 50k mount was the end of the gold sinks in events but evidently not.I hope this isnt the "Holiday Revamp" theyre going on about.
I mean... I'm not against it, but I'm not doing it. I guess it'll remove a little bit of gold from the market. But will it do much with people having multiple gold caps, and earning that 70k in a (or less than a) day with professions/boosts?inb4 actually, there is a reward.
You know, I think I can live without this particular 10 points.
They could at least give the blue version of the magical girl drip....
As long as it's not tied to the meta, this is fine. I mean, not really fine. It's a bit silly. At least give it like, an in game world buff or something. Or maybe it gives rep to the artisan consortium for those that haven't capped off (so a kind of catch up). But just nothing for it aside from an achievement is beyond underwhelming.
unless it rewards something other then an achievement i dont see it taking that much gold out of the market
Using the current price of the WoW token at 258,297g for $20USD This achievement costs about $5.5USD. Is an achievement that has no value really with 5 bucks? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
ya i think ill keep my gold til you give me some thing to really spend it on
this is really stupid but I kinda appreciate it?
The least they could do is add a title.
Imagine there being a meta achievement where you need to do this for all holidays to get a 4 sitter flying mount with bank, transmog and void storage.
At least next year this achievement is going to be account wide in the war within, probably.
These kinds of gold sinks in a sub fee game that also sells gold for real money are &*!@ing mental.
thanks Microsoft
give us night elf paladins
Why would anyone ever want to do this? People seriously want rewardless achieves this badly?
But isn't wasting your money on a meaningless thing truly in the spirit of Valentine's Day? No, really, look up the origins of the "holiday".