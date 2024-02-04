Love is in the Air Starts Tomorrow - Another 14 Chances at the X-45 Heartbreaker per Character



The Love is in the Air world event is right around the corner, and we’re sharing the love this holiday season.



We’ve heard your feedback on the frustrations with X-45 Heartbreaker’s low drop rate and feeling the pressure of having to farm the mount by cycling through as many alts as possible every day. From now on, the first Heart-Shaped Box you receive each day across your Battle.net account will have a greatly increased chance to contain the X-45 Heartbreaker mount.



Any subsequent Heart-Shaped Boxes you earn on your characters after the first each day will drop the mount at the previous, original rate.



Love is in the Air begins on February 6 at 6:00 p.m. GMT in all regions. So spritz on your favorite perfume and head to the Shadowfang Keep event dungeon to defeat Apothecary Hummel for your chance at the fantastic flying fuschia fuselage you’ve fancied far too fervently for what seems like forever.



Good luck adventurers!