New Cosmetic Gold Sink Vendor Ms. Xiulan - Mount, Cosmetic Weapons, Helms

I can't seem to get her to offer me an inventory in EU. She just has normal dialogue.
she is not selling anything for me. Is there any requirement to get her to sell you something?
Seems it doesn't work for EU realms yet, atleast a few friends and myself included cannot see what she has in her store
EU-Blackrock as of right now she sells nothing
Not work on EU.
Live on NA servers, guess EU has to wait a bit.
For 1.2 Million gold? Nah, I would just spend some tenders to buy the Mount. Not really interested into MOST of the x-mog items anyway. It's been mostly Mounts and Pets so far for me and not all of those either, a couple of x-mog items here and there as well.I think I still have over 3k tenders not counting this months and also still have to get new xpac on 2nd a/c which will add another 500 or some bonus tenders!
War Within release end of August confirmed
But I don't want any of that junk? Am I suppose to want those items? The first mount had it's own AH this items seem completely useless...
I don't like the look of any of them so I will be saving my money.
Its a bit weird since the EU gets its New Year 1st of January before the NA, and they have the vendor options available while we in the EU don't. Anyway, been looking for that sword for a while so its instant -200k for me with pleasure. Hopefully they fix soon.
lol not paying 1.2mil for any mount unlessa) its faster than all other mountsb) has auction house on it
Apparently a lot of people commenting don't know what 'gold sink' means.
Luckily basically none of it interests me. All bland and boring, even just recolors
Gold sinks, totally okay with em.Temporary gold sinks, I do not appreciate the pressure.
Idk If this is an error from blizzard or it's an official new thing, Which is extremely cringe; Paying too much gold for a mount which carries transmog npc and AH is reasonable, BUT PAYING THIS MUCH GOLD FOR TRANSMOG ? What? With all due respect what the hell is this decision making ? Like i'm not saying that give them for free to us, But paying 200k gold for those swords as mog is just cringe as hell; I do weeklies, world quest and everything that gives gold every week on like 3-4 characters, I have more than enough gold to buy them(not a flex) but this is just extremely wrong man, Atleast make them as rewards for doing something instead of making them being sold by a vendor for like 200k gold XD, This is funny in a horrific way...