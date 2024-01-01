New Cosmetic Gold Sink Vendor Ms. Xiulan - Mount, Cosmetic Weapons, Helms

Note: She seems to not be yet available for EU players, only on NA/OCE realms at the moment.

NPC Location

Black Market Auction House

Limited Inventory

Ms. Xiulan I might have just the thing for you. We have a limited supply of items we are offering for a premium price. It will only be available through the end of August. After that anything remaining we will put on our auction house.

Items Available

Item Appearances