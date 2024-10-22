Last Minute Arcane Mage and DK Nerfs with Patch 11.0.5



Blood



Deathbringer: Reaper’s Mark initial and stacking damage reduced by 22%.

Deathbringer: Reaper’s Mark initial and stacking damage reduced by 22%. Deathbringer: Exterminate damage reduced by 22%.

Deathbringer: Wave of Souls damage reduced by 22% (does not apply to PvP combat).

Deathbringer: Reaper’s Mark initial and stacking damage reduced by 22%.

Deathbringer: Exterminate damage reduced by 22%.

Deathbringer: Wave of Souls damage reduced by 22% (does not apply to PvP combat).

Obliterate damage reduced by 6% (does not apply to PvP combat).

Breath of Sindragosa damage reduced by 10%.

Icy Death Torrent damage reduced by 12% (does not apply to PvP combat).

Arcane



Sunfury: Spellfire Sphere spell damage bonus for Arcane Mages reduced to 1% (was 2%).

Sunfury: Spellfire Sphere spell damage bonus for Arcane Mages reduced to 1% (was 2%). Sunfury: Lingering Embers spell damage bonus for Arcane Mages reduced to 1% (was 2%).

Sunfury: Glorious Incandescence Arcane Barrage damage bonus reduced to 20% (was 30%).

Sunfury: Mana Cascade now grants 0.5% Haste for Arcane Mages (was 1%).

Spellslinger - Splintering Orbs Splinter generation cap per orb reduced to 4 for Arcane Mages (was 6).

Arcane Blast damage reduced by 10%.

Arcane Barrage damage reduced by 10%.

As we developed patch 11.0.5, we made some changes for Arcane Mage and Frost Death Knight that were intended to mostly be quality-of-life improvements. After further analysis and feedback, it’s clear that without additional adjustments, these two specs would gain substantial buffs.Today, we’re making tuning changes via hotfixes to offset the extra gains in throughput.We’re also planning tuning for other specs, to be implemented with weekly maintenance next week (October 29), and we’ll have more specifics to share on that in a few days.