Up to 30% off World of Warcraft® Game Services

Join the World of Warcraft
® 20th Anniversary celebration, and start a daring adventure exploring a vast world beneath the surface of Azeroth in The War Within™, or explore the Dragon Isles with your Dracthyr as a Hunter, Rogue, Priest, Mage, Warrior, or Warlock when you make the most of 30% off on select game services
from now through October 31.*
Race Change Packs
Sometimes, a simple touch-up of your character's looks isn't enough, and you want to change which race you belong to! With a race change service, you can do just that.
Purchase Race Change packs and use them all at once, or save some for later. The final step of a Race Change requires choosing a new appearance and includes an optional Name Change.
Available Race Change pack options:
- 1 for $17.50 (Regularly $25.00)
- 3 for $35.00 (Regularly $50.00)
- 6 for $56.00 (Regularly $80.00)
To learn more about the Race Change service and any additional restrictions, visit our support page
Character Transfer Packs
Time to get a move on! Transfer characters between World of Warcraft®
realms or accounts**, enabling you to play with a new community of players and/or find old friends on new servers—all without starting over at level one.
To move multiple characters, buy Character Transfer packs and use them all at once or save some for later.
Available Character Transfer Pack options:
- 1 for $17.50 (Regularly $25.00)
- 3 for $35.00 (Regularly $50.00)
- 6 for $56.00 (Regularly $80.00)
Visit our support page
Faction Change Packs
Walk a dungeon or two in the other faction's shoes when you use a Faction Change to convert a character's faction from Horde to Alliance or Alliance to Horde. To move multiple characters to the opposite side, purchase Faction Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later. Your faction change also includes a free race change for your class, so you'll fit in with your new friends.
Available Faction Change pack options:
- 1 for $21.00 (Regularly $30.00)
- 3 for $42.00 (Regularly $60.00)
- 6 for $66.50 (Regularly $95.00)
To learn more about the Faction Change service and any restrictions, visit our support page
Name Change Packs
The name you initially chose for your hero doesn't have to stay the same for all eternity. Have you changed your mind or simply found something better? Either way, you can pick a new name and reinvent yourself today!
To change multiple characters' names, purchase Name Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later.
Available Name Change pack options:
- 1 for $7.00 (Regularly $10.00)
- 3 for $14.00 (Regularly $20.00)
- 6 for $24.50 (Regularly $35.00)
Learn more about the Name Change service and any restrictions when you visit our support page
Purchase packs from the Battle.net shop
, or launch World of Warcraft
and click the Shop button on the character select screen. Once purchased, a new icon will appear on your character selection screen. To activate a game service, click on the token, then select the character you wish to move. Any unused Faction Change tokens or Character Transfers will remain in your account for future use.
Certain restrictions apply, and a World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time is required. Visit shop.battle.net
for more information and detailed promotion end dates.****Requires World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time** Only available for modern World of Warcraft. Characters cannot be transferred between World of Warcraft® and World of Warcraft® Classic games.***Sale ends
October 31, 2024