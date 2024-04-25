Kiss-Curse Enchants in The War Within - Give Up Secondary Stats to Gain Others

On one hand it looks interesting.On the other it looks unnecessarily confusing for less advanced players.
I view this is as a version of reforging. A very good thing overall. Makes weird stat distributions on your gear somewhat fixable and can give some classes that require different stats for different specs a way to swap those stats out for cheap.
I dont know what i feel about this.Could be "nice" to avoid the Offstat DR, but on the other Hand could you just use different Items to avoid the DR without actually losing a Stat.
Needs more -Versatility enchants, but a good start.
So basically limited reforging.Can't we just have it back lol ?
yeah but why?
Just bring back reforging at this point, no?
I think this is amazing for people who plays more than one spec with the same items equiped. A heal can transform all the stats used in healing in the stats that are needed for the equivalent dps spec. And all just by changing a ring.
good, will boost some specs that dont need specific secondary stats for sure
That's really cool, and less "advanced" players aren't *!@#$s I do think they possess the ability to understand what minus X stat does and plus X stat means.
So reforging but not reforging. More of a general, character-wide change. I can get behind that.
This looks exactly like something that will end up being ditched in the next expansion, with Blizzard saying it was an interesting experiment but players showed that they did not care for it.
I LIKE! There's a lot of specs that I play that because of tier set have stats that I dont want over others for PvP.
I think its nice that they try and reinvent the wheel each expac, but I'd by lying if I said I don't hate the idea. It just seems unnecessarily complicated.
I'm not against this, but I'd be curious (and a bit concerned) as to what some of the secondary stats do when they go in to the negatives, if anything. Besides haste, I don't know if any of the other stats currently have mechanics for going in to the negatives, and it'd probably be pretty rare for a spec to have stats that are that bad for them, but I wouldn't be looking forward to an unga bunga dps being able to go in to negative versatility and actively take more damage or something. THAT might be a bit too much nuance for less advanced players, especially since it may not be noticeable to you unless it gets you killed, and a bit of a problem with the "healer problem" players.
This is basicly reforging, until blizz finds out that stats cant go negative and these enchants become incredibly OP in some cases.
cursed vers looks like it's for Outlaw LUL - mastery sux for outlaw to begin with, so it's net gain.
Bye bye haste, never liked you.