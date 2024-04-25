Special Effect Raid Gear and Trinkets in The War Within

That formating is horrible on mobile.
these look awesome, im curious if the trinket turns into the Dagger or if you just get both
Some of these effects seem pretty intersting, although a lot could be very annoying to handle, depending on how they implement them. Just starting with the Fateweave Needle, which seems to just be something you get for having the off-hand in the first place. But if the thread breaking means, that you have to do so manually by running away, then that will be way too stupid to deal with. Gigantic Acid Gland sounds hilarious, considering you deal up to 50% if the on hit damage to your party. It's not a lot, but I can still imagine somebody getting killed by friendly fire with this one. Foul Behemoth's Chelicera sounds funny as well, depending on how fast it decays. Just imagining a M+ in which you get several million extra max HP towards the end could be really funny. And some of the others are currently between hilarious and stupid in my mind, and which category they end up in depend on the specifics.
Ok, so %^&* strenght classes