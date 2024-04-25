(FIXED) Do Not Downgrade Crests at the Crest NPC - Giving Unusable Crests

so basically wait a few weeks to play season 4 cuz every day something new breaks
Classic Blizzard
Side note to also not spend your Plunderstorm coins on the crest pouches as well as they are also not working. I bought 2 x Whelp pouches off the vendor which were meant to give 30 crests each and it gave me the unusable crests.Running a script I saw posted on the forums that shows the unusable currency, I now have 75 Whelps I can't use - 2 x 30 from the Plunderstorm vendor, and 15 from the intro quest.
This season is incredibly buggy lol. Another bug that happened to me is the LFR ilvl requirement don't apply to all my characters. Some characters can run LFR under 463 and some can't.
between my characters some are getting different bugs, one can't use the catalyst on new gear, some are get 350 green rewards that should be min ilvl 480... its a wonderful season. Blizz did send mail to people that got lower than expected ilvl gear from the TW event, it just wasn't the same piece you got before. Worked out for my DH being before I got a horribly stat'd neck.
remember back then when we got free playtime added if they $%^&ed up? i and my subscription history remember.
Least effort season.
Can't even call this nonsense a circus at this point, it's just.. disappointing.
PTR is not for testing I guess.
Small indy company
Small indie company, can't expect quality content from them...
This is a joke.Still, we have to read comments saying "First week of a new season is always buggy, you should be used to that"And that's why blizzard is releasing poorly tested content nowadays. "It's bugged, but do not fret! Release the patch anyway! Our white knights will defend us"
Also check transmigs for season 4. Its the same for all classes as season 3 (check pvp vendor to make sure)...
Good job bLLLLLLLLiazzard
The number of bugs is intense.
Honestly having to switch from old crest system to new crest system with all new crests/sparks/etc each season is gonna be painful in some way I have a feeling. Just having 3 levels of crests is a pain.. Maybe they should just go back to valor badges/points and call it a day. One currency, maybe you just get different amounts based on the content you do, clear totals at the end of each season. That's kind of how it works for pvp with honor/conquest. Keep it Simple, Blizzard. It's easier for the players to manage (and easier for you to code and maintain w/o massive bugs every season).
lots of bugs i can live with,but problem i cant is the memory leak this patch did to my pc like awhile back.its using all my ram to play atm since patch and only used half that before.I hope they fix that