Keystone Master Much Easier in War Within - New Score System Basics

Didn't KSM require +14s (+4 in the current TWW system) to get the required 2k score? Seems harder now if it requires +7's...
isnt this harder? since you can only count on one higher score instead of two lower ones?
how is this easier? this is the old equivalent of all +17s timed whereas before you could get keystone master with all 13's timed in both fort and tyran weeks
title is definitely backwards (at least in terms of key level, who knows about tuning)
Which one of those will give the portals to the dungeon entrance?
This is both harder and easier. You need to do on average fewer but higher level dungeons.
Just making things clearer:A timed 6 (at +1 star) gives 240 points on R.ioA timed 6 +2 gives you 250 Rio.Timing all 8 dungeons +1, you'll have 1920 r.io score.Timing all 8 +2. You'll get 2000.
lol this is harder, not easier.
It's like whoever wrote this doesn't play the game.
+7s are completely do-able right now. You can ++ a 5 and 6 easy.
if it was the same scaling as before it would be easier...sadly the entire system is different. this is harder.