How to Obtain Fateweaved Weapons - Hotfix Updates

Glad i cant get this as Resto/Ele shaman cause we only wear shields in the head of Blizzard.
"This fix is not retroactive, so players that generated item level 350 weapons will need to loot another off-hand to generate a new weapon. Players affected by this bug have contacted Blizzard support, but none of the players we've spoken to were able to get any support on the matter."Serious? So essentially if you got one the previous week you're unapologetically SoL?
Hey! I got Fate Weaver (Veteran 4/8 Track WuE) from a random mob in Ara-kara as a follower dungeon at lvl 78. I can only assume it can drop from elites as the other ones, just at a very low drop chance! Potentially even at the end of the mythic+ dungeon? also not confirmed yet.
Crap. I'm guessing crafting an embellished main hand a few days ago was a mistake now...
I got this off-hand last night in a tier 8 Delve from Zekvir when he randomly appeared
So it works just by being in your bags if you don't equip it?
Now that there is a Wowhead post, expect a nerf to the items by the end of the week LOL
Yeah these are definitely getting nerfed.
As a shaman resto main i'm a bit concerned about this item, 'cause the loot table wont play in our fav.My second question is: is this item a fully phisical equip? Or disappear when i log-out? I mean, can I enchant it once or should i spend on it tons of golds?
Any other agi/str users happy that they don't have to run more delves to farm this thing?
No sword so no Thunderfury transmog on my warlock. Yawn.
Got the 350 bugged one. Would be a shame if they wouldn't fix this obvious bug.
Who named these? Why are they not Fatewoven? *sigh*
I got an offhand with no charges. :/ I couldn't even generate a 350 dagger when it was bugged.