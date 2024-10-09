This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Kamala Harris Campaign Live from Azeroth - Presidential Rally Livestream Hosted by Preheat
Posted
1 hr 56 min ago
by Archimtiros
For the first time ever, World of Warcraft will be featured during a national election, as the Kamala Harris campaign for president hosts content creator and Mage guide writer
Preheat
during a rally tonight in Arizona.
As
reported by WIRED
, Preheat will be streaming World of Warcraft on presidential candidate
Kamala Harris' Twitch account
during a Tim Walz rally in Arizona, playing World of Warcraft and providing commentary in an effort to connect with younger, disaffected voters.
“Our job as the campaign is to break through a historically personalized media landscape, taking the VP and her vision for the future directly to the hardest-to-reach voters and those who will decide this election,” Seth Schuster, a Harris spokesperson, told WIRED of the decision in August.
This will be the first time the Harris campaign will stream live gameplay on its Twitch account, as well as the first time World of Warcraft has been featured during a national campaign, though Twitch and other streaming platforms have become increasingly used as a venue to reach young voters.
As per WIRED, the Harris campaign has ramped up their advertising during major sporting events and gaming sites like IGN, and is now reaching out through Twitch in order to increase the candidates' visibility among the younger audience making up the majority of Twitch’s user base. When asked by WIRED for a comment regarding why they were going to be livestreaming with the campaign, Preheat said they were volunteering for a number of reasons and cited several of the Harris campaign's platforms.
