The War Within Hotfixes for October 9

It's been a month of the season, M+ is still massively overtuned and unplayable and nothing has been done to fix this mess. Absolute incompetence...
So just to recapWe were gonna have nice affixes that we didn't have to interact with, and wouldn't affect bossesStatic ones that would affect some trash in M+A bunch of whiny content creators complained "certain classes will only be good for this week" and others won't get invited.A bunch of militant can barely handle a +4 because it feels like a 14 now, repeated what the mouthbreathers were saying on youtube.and Blizzard said alrightenjoy having sanguine, incorp, and afflicted backIf you don't believe it.Current week - the affix can heal boss and trash (heal or dispel to remove it on us) sounds like afflicted with sanguineFirst week - Use CC or Interrupt on the orbs, sounds a lot like trying to shutdown incorporeal.Sometimes the community needs to just shut up