July 2024 Trading Post Items - Diving Suit, Thunderfury Bow, Terrarium Backpiece

Here's What's in Stock for July







Name





Item Type





Trader’s Tender









Crimson Glimmerfur





Mount





600









Underlight Corrupted Behemoth (Steady Flight Only)





Mount





800









Blub





Pet





500













Name





Item Type





Trader’s Tender







Copper Diver’s Wrist Seal

Wrist

10





Copper Diver’s Belt

Waist

60





Copper Diver’s Boots

Feet

60





Copper Diver’s Gloves

Hands

60





Dueler’s Deep Shoulder Cape

Shoulder

75





Copper Diver’s Corselet

Chest

80





Copper Diver’s Greaves

Legs

80





Classic Deep Tabard

Tabard

100





Ensemble: Vagabond’s Deep Threads

Head and Back

100





Ensemble: Wanderer’s Deep Trappings

Head and Back

100





Trader’s Deep Sarong

Legs

100





Copper Diver’s Pauldrons

Shoulder

130





Copper Diver’s Tank

Back

160





Copper Diver’s Bonnet

Head

220





Vengeful Crusader’s Helm

Head

225





Deepsea Treasure Pack

Back

800





Ensemble: Deepest Depths Diver Suit

Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Hand, Cloak, and Wrist

800











Name





Item Type





Trader’s Tender







Riptide Basher

One-Hand Mace

80





Riptide Bulwark

Shield

80





Blade of the Riptide

One-Hand Sword

80





Trident of the Riptide

Polearm

100





Wand of the Riptide

Wand

125





Riptide Slicer

Two-Hand Axe

125





Riptide Dagger

Dagger

125





Riptide Gut Puncher

Fist Weapon

125





Titan Thunderbow

Bow

180





Riptide Staff

Staff

200





Let the tides of summer carry you away this month. Take Trishi the baby naga pet with you everywhere you go. She’ll help keep an eye out for you on all your adventures!Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.Pets, Mounts, and Toys Armor Transmogs Weapon Transmogs