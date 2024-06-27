July 2024 Trading Post Items - Diving Suit, Thunderfury Bow, Terrarium Backpiece

Let the tides of summer carry you away this month. Take Trishi the baby naga pet with you everywhere you go. She’ll help keep an eye out for you on all your adventures!
Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.
Here's What's in Stock for July
Pets, Mounts, and Toys Underlight Corrupted Behemoth (Steady Flight Only) Blub
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
Crimson Glimmerfur
Mount
600
Underlight Corrupted Behemoth (Steady Flight Only)
Mount
800
Blub
Pet
500
Armor Transmogs Deepsea Treasure Pack Deepest Depths Diver Suit
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
|Copper Diver’s Wrist Seal
|Wrist
|10
|Copper Diver’s Belt
|Waist
|60
|Copper Diver’s Boots
|Feet
|60
|Copper Diver’s Gloves
|Hands
|60
|Dueler’s Deep Shoulder Cape
|Shoulder
|75
|Copper Diver’s Corselet
|Chest
|80
|Copper Diver’s Greaves
|Legs
|80
|Classic Deep Tabard
|Tabard
|100
|Ensemble: Vagabond’s Deep Threads
|Head and Back
|100
|Ensemble: Wanderer’s Deep Trappings
|Head and Back
|100
|Trader’s Deep Sarong
|Legs
|100
|Copper Diver’s Pauldrons
|Shoulder
|130
|Copper Diver’s Tank
|Back
|160
|Copper Diver’s Bonnet
|Head
|220
|Vengeful Crusader’s Helm
|Head
|225
|Deepsea Treasure Pack
|Back
|800
|Ensemble: Deepest Depths Diver Suit
|Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Hand, Cloak, and Wrist
|800
Weapon Transmogs Titan Thunderbow Riptide Gut Puncher
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
|Riptide Basher
|One-Hand Mace
|80
|Riptide Bulwark
|Shield
|80
|Blade of the Riptide
|One-Hand Sword
|80
|Trident of the Riptide
|Polearm
| 100
|Wand of the Riptide
|Wand
|125
|Riptide Slicer
|Two-Hand Axe
|125
|Riptide Dagger
|Dagger
|125
|Riptide Gut Puncher
|Fist Weapon
|125
|Titan Thunderbow
|Bow
|180
|Riptide Staff
|Staff
|200