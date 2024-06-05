Take to the Skies with Skyriding in The War Within

In The War Within™, players will be able to take to the skies on many flying mounts using new flight mechanics with Skyriding.

Dragonriding is here to stay and will also be available for many flying mounts in all flyable areas even prior to the launch of The War Within. Players will also be able to toggle between Skyriding (previously known as dynamic flight) or the flying style introduced originally in The Burning Crusade (TBC) which we’re calling Steady Flight.

Skyriding will be available from the start in Khaz Algar and players will be able to unlock steady flight at maximum level by exploring the zones of The War Within and completing the campaign. Players will also be able to collect glyphs throughout Khaz Algar as they explore. These glyphs will be shifting to an evergreen state in which players shouldn’t feel as if they need to go back to Dragonflight to gain any they missed before. Some abilities that players have collected from their adventures in the Dragon Isles may be restricted to the Dragon Isles, but base abilities like increased Vigor will become a part of how Skyriding works and available to everyone as they level up.

You’ll be able to easily identify the mounts that are enabled for Skyriding from within the Warbands Collection tab (Shift-P) which will be noted as Skyriding. To switch between Skyriding and Steady Flight, you can do so directly in the mount collection on the individual mount you want to switch by clicking on the Skyriding icon in the middle of the interface and selecting “Switch Flight Style” in the drop-down menu. It’s important to note that any mount that doesn’t support Skyriding will be grounded if Skyriding is active. You will also be able to open your Skills Unlock here as well.

The ground mounts in your collection will continue to stay grounded, but most flying mounts will be able to be put to use for Skyriding save for a select few such as the Otterworldly Ottuk Carrier, some fish mounts, and brooms.

We look forward to joining you in the skies in The War Within!