Faeform Nerfed, Earthbreaker Buffed (x2) - More Plunderstorm Ability Tuning

add some kind of rank to the game
"BAD GAME DESIGN. SHOULD ONLY BE PVE" - very intelligent wowhead commenter
Nice changes, keep it up
All 5 decent changes, felt very bad when Faeform broke people out of setup AND prevented damage
Nerf the reput per rank ? Like 1500/1700 instead of 2 &*!@ing K 500 points ?
Plunderstorm team is killing it, great balance changes
Eh, i'm still not sold with the Earthbreaker change. You're still vulnerable to dmg taken and it's easily avoided with how slow you move while casting itEither reduce the cast time, less movement speed penalty or gain -50% dmg taken during the cast cus y'know, the power of earth flows within you
Glory to the hypnoplorm
If only they put as much effort in tuning retail than they do in their minigame that's gonna be dead in a month
wtb such an active team for pvp
Hunter's chain already felt strong, IMO. But glad to see some love for Earthbreaker.
Faeform having damage reduction to begin with was crazy, literally massive speed buff and cc immune and blizz was like lets add 90% dr on top of that.
Loved Fae for rushing deep into the storm.
hotfixes are great but how about some non west coast server clusters, having 100 MS every match kinda blows