Delver's Bounty - Random Treasure Map from Delves Awards Up to Hero Track Gear

Non-raider/M+ players getting a nice grind to do that gives T4 crests and farmable hero track gear? I'm a fan of this development.Gives a nice chase goal for those players. Mole people feasting in this expansion so far, we love that.
I have that feeling this gona get nerfed , a free 610 hero track item which u get for 2-5 mins per run with absolute ease , thats not in Blizzard standarts , they want only time-consuming gear to be acquired :D
Sure why not. It's kinda like titanforging and I like titanforging.
I also looted one from a treasure left behind after Zek'vir showed up and attacked me during a tier 6 delve. I got him to about 60% health before he simply vanished, leaving behind a lootable item with a piece of gear, a map, a tier 3 relic, and some undercoins and valorstones.