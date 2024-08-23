How to Level Alts to Level 80 Quickly in ~3 Hours - War Within Early Access

Please, please don't nerf this Blizzard...
In before fun detected.
Take this down please.
Take this &*!@ down, right now
If wowhead gets this nerfed I'm going to be livid. This how we finished leveling rapidly last night.
This was the same with dragonflight, this isn't new. and everyone complaining "please don't get this nerfed" you are fine, did you play early DF at all?
Why do you want to do this in the first place? It's absurd.
I thought I was stuck here as well, but Thrall did have the skip for me. He's in the room with Khadgar in Dalaran.
But what for?
How bout an article called "How to enjoy The War Within" Honestly early access been out for two days you don't need to speed run. Relax and enjoy!
exploit early exploit often
hopefully this gets nerfed to hell
Only good advice for those who group, I don't really care, I am enjoying exploring and doing every little quest to see what they have made, and it is actually really nice, except for the stupid skyriding only until I get the pathfinder unlock. It is an excellent expansion so far! :)
Fun detected incoming
Well if they do decide to nerf this, I have a hard time seeing why you would even want to do dungeons while leveling at all.It's just a side activity imo.There is still tons of quests to do even if you level this way which I think is inefficient.