6 Hours to Complete World Quest For Bonus Restored Coffer Key for Delves

anyone having issues with the special assignment in isle of dorn not unlocking?
Dopamine Andys which cares....
Man, this only gives 1 more reason to hate early access. What a $%^&show so far.
Would be nice if Blizzard didnt paywall the launch for an extra 80% of the xpac price.
Is it worth opening bountiful delve chests right now? Wouldn't you just hold the keys and wait for higher tiers to open?
Yeah let me get right on that, NOT! I am not ruining my first play through of an expansion by rushing it in order to get ahead in these minor ways.
Do you have to be 80 to do this?
If you're planning on playing some higher difficulty content then in a few weeks those extra keys won't matter.If you're not planning on playing any higher difficulty content then I would argue you're probably not in a rush and therefore it won't matter to you either.Just relax guys, play the game at your own pace.
what happened to "early access will have no other benefits"? scummy business practice should be banned.
571 ilvl is just adventure gear I think? It literally won't matter when we're not stuck in heroic dungeons. Even if you held these till higher Delves tiers came out, you're gonna already have gear from m0 and m+. Total bait post.
Genuinely not a shred of fomo here.For the first time in 20 years I'm taking it slow, doing all the quests and chilling.It's refreshingly good fun!
This whole early access debacle has killed any hype I had remaining for the expansion. Probably won't even bother.
Game has already been pay to win for 6 yrs.
I love reading these !@#$%y Wowhead comments, when this early season gear will not matter to a single one of the people whining. Solid comedy.