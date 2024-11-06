How to Fly in Siren Isle in Patch 11.0.7 - Wings of the Siren Buff

I'm okay with this......you can fly all the time EXCEPT if you want to "gimp" yourself by choosing hard mode. Brilliant! Nice touch Blizz, good save!
"While it's not storming", aka still no flying at all times option because blizzard.
I actually suggested it on the forums about restricting flying during the storm only. Great to see that it's the case, makes it more unique imo.
First they create a problem, then they offer "solution" to that problem. And that solution is just as bad as problem itself. Terrible game design... Blizzard should be ashamed of this.How about you just let us fly without going though all this nonsense and without stupid pointless restrictions?
This is a it’s really good balance you can fly why it’s not storming but when it’s storming you can’t fly
10s to fly through whole island, and people are still demand flying... That's why we can't have nice things. No fun allowed. You will get flying, and get bored with the zone in one week, or even few days. Gratz for complaining, but don't say later this zone is too small, there's no content, it's a small effort or whatever.
I wonder how you choose to activate a storm.If it's just a spell toggle, I can see people flying to the highest point, activating storm mode, then gliding down to objectives.
People upset about this are funny. How dare Blizzard try to make something and keep it interesting for more than 5 seconds instead of - everyone zergs to each objective at mach speed. How dare they ruin their tryhard farming speeds.
Remove the vigor cost from lifting off the ground when skyriding and I might reconsider.
OK I was upset by not being able to fly, but being forced to walk during weather events is immersive as hell. People still aren't going to be happy because its a restriction, but this makes sense for most flying creatures.