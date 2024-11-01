Rocket Jumps and Hidden Flying Upgrade on the Siren Isle in Patch 11.0.7

Terrible, disgusting game design. Stop gating flying. Let us fly day 1. No flying - no playing.
"Hard-earned flying mounts" What about hard-earned ground mount? It's fine to switch it up.
It's still dumb that we have to use those shenanigans to move around, design a proper no fly zone or just let us fly slowly or something similar.
I am feeling a bit better now that I have an idea of the size. I'll probably still miss my flying though.
please, stop with the item that can only be used in specific areas, half my inventory and toys are not usable anywhere right now...
If the island is that much smaller than mechagon and there is a flying unlock anyway plus it's an optional zone, this is fine for me probably.
I hate blizzard so much right now.STOP PREVENTING US FROM FLYING IN CURRENT CONTENT YOU $@@%(#^&. You started that BS in the Firelands, and you kept it up through the very end of the Shadowlands. It felt like you were turning a new leaf in Dragon Isles, then you have to go and break my heart with this BS?This isn't fun. Ever. I'm not looking forward to this stupid Isle of the Siren, far from it - I'm dreading it. I can't wait for it be over, just like your stupid Plunderstorm. Didn't complete it last time, won't even start it this time.I've said it before and I'm saying it again. I'm going to keep playing until TWW is over, but at this rate it's not looking like I'll be sticking around for Midnight. You can punish other paying customers, I'll finally go find something else to do.
Holy &*!@ the flying crybabies are unbelievable. Should we have flying in instances? Caves and buildings too?
Everyone crying about not using their flying mounts just don’t have cool ground mounts to show off. Keep us grounded for a patch!
Meanwhile, NPCs and NPC vehicles can fly. If we can't fly, neither should NPCs. None of that "But their technology is better" or "the wildlife adapted to it" nonsense; everyone's flying around on dragons, demigods, and feats of engineering mastery. A slapchop goblin zeppelin is not more sturdy or capable of flight than a dragon.The island is so dreadfully small though, and there's literally nothing (for now, at least) that warrants flying onto the empty cliffs or the cliffs full of wyverns. They somehow made a worse Forbidden Reach. Yes, I actually played the PTR, so I formed this opinion off of experience and not other's parroting comments. It sucks right now. Could get better, but I don't have high hopes.
More crybabies inc.
it blows my mind how many people are crying about not being able to fly, and not about the god %^&*ing awful unoriginality of this entire patch in general. another small island with boring mid-game content and ANOTHER random little item to farm upgrades for all patch just for it to be forgotten about in no time. this is literally just the forbidden reach recycled. what kind of game devs do you guys hire, exactly? lmfao.