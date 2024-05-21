Hide Pants - New Transmog Option in The War Within

Took them long enough
Took them long enough 🤣
The real content update
I'll finally be able to wear the Gossamer Gowns properly!Thanks blizzard!
thank god
Based.
This is a real bad idea...
Content! Maybe one day they'll decide to add ability to hide a dress for clothes...
Let people run around naked! XD Or if you're RPing some free diving or some other swimming venture. lol
BE and Dracthyr males have an obligation to balance out the number of horny players going full nude on their femme characters by being equally nude. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.
this xpac will be the best
Thank you Blizzard. Finally we can dress how we want!
At last, we can stop using the blood troll pants just to make it look like they're hidden
Moonguard Goldshire erpers jumping for joy right now
this is fantastic I really dont like wearing cloths.. im going to walk around half naked rofl.. (kidding)well worgent don't wear cloths anyway there wolfs.. and I always hide my helm / i'm a minalmalist.. less cloths the better.the naked transgmog/unmog .. no clothes no problem (rofl) (kidding again)
YAAAAAYYYYY
I can finally wear my pretty dresses.