WoW Remix Tuning for May 21st - Scaling Decrease in Certain Areas

We’ve continued to deploy hotfixes to the game in response to feedback and data that we’re seeing. The following adjustments are now live, and are intended to address concerns about the balance of low- and high-level players in various Remix content:
• The health of creatures in heroic scenarios has been decreased by 20% - 25%, based on the players’ levels. Higher level players will see enemies incur a larger decrease.
• The health and damage of creatures on the Timeless Isle, Isle of Giants, and Isle of Thunder has been reduced.
• Several spell gems (that were not down scaling up or down correctly based on player level) have been adjusted so that they provide a more-appropriate scaling effect. This includes Cold Front, Windweaver, Vampiric Aura, and Lightning Rod.
• Spell gems with shielding effects should no longer cause threat.
• Fixed a bug with Righteous Frenzy not canceling upon the end of combat.
• Timerunner’s Vial mana regen significantly increased.
We’ll have all of the above, as well as other hotfixes to various issues, listed in our next hotfixes update
Thanks again for all of your feedback!