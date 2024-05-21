Datamined Deathstalker Rogue Hero Talents in The War Within Alpha - Update: Now Available for Testing

Sorry guys, they had to rework druid, warlock and mage again. Just no time for the other classes.Your testing will have to wait.
Wair so subtlety and assassination get no forced "when leaving stealth", unlike the fatebound tree so it is just outlaw the rogue dev hates.
Totemic is missing from the Hero Talents article
Hmmm so after reading through these regardless of order these could end up I can't say I'm necessarily jumping out of my seat with excitement. Seems pretty uninspired for what a "deathstalker" could be.
I hope Hunters don't get any updates for another two expansion, they cry more than anyone else yet have the most players in the world.
Just hope your stealth doesnt break early.
Dealing "plague" damage would only be interesting if it had a cool visual effect or the numbers were, idk, another color maybe?
Plague: I didn't know about this school of damage, but then Nature + Shadow? To benefit from the talents and mastery of Assa and the Dark Brew for Sub? But Dark Brew turns all Nature damage into Shadow, so what's the interaction like?Flensing Knives: you need to have SnD active to gain a particle of damage...Clear the Witnesses: Isn't Shuriken Storm already a combo point per target? Isn't that just overcap?Darkest Night: an infinite loop? No, right?Momentum of Despair: sounds like Silent StormDeathstalker's Mark: Another tree with some sort of counter/mark style. And single target, explicitly single target. For Assa, it means controlling two marks on the target now. For Sub, does the CD align with the other abilities and how does it interact with Darkest Night?Overall, definitely not what I expected from this tree, but now is just 'wait and see' for what the arrangement looks like and what the gameplay is like, I suppose.(edit: correct typos)
I feel like whoever was posting this article had a seizure midway through typing it. Lots of double, triple and quadruple repeats