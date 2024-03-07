Guardian Druid Review of Elune's Chosen Hero Talents - Strong Fantasy But A Lot of Filler

San'layn Death KnightBloodUnholy

Keeper of the Grove DruidBalanceRestoration

Elune's Chosen DruidComing Soon

Wildstalker DruidRestoration

Chronowarden EvokerAugmentationPreservation

Scalecommander EvokerAugmentation

Dark Ranger HunterBeast MasteryMarksmanship

Frostfire MageFire MageFrost Mage

Herald of the Sun PaladinRetribution

Lightsmith PaladinHolyProtection

Templar PaladinComing Soon

Oracle PriestDiscipline & Holy

Trickster RogueSubtlety Rogue

Diabolist WarlockComing Soon

Colossus WarriorProtection

Mountain Thane WarriorFuryProtection

Hero Talents are an extension of the Talent system designed to explore class fantasy with a third talent tree, separate from your class and specialization. Blizzard has revealed an early preview of Hero Talents coming in the next expansion, The War Within.The War Within Hero Talents OverviewOur Guide Writers have provided initial first impressions on the Hero Talent Trees revealed so far. Check out all of our released editorials below.