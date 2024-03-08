Calculate Survivability in Real Time with the Effective Health Weak Aura for Mythic+

Hell yea, more weakauras to play the game for us.Soon we'll be able to press the auto-play weakaura and gaming will be at its true pinnacle.
The only thing that Weakaura is good at is being an effective tool to reduce your fps!
Mh... i think this goes to far honestly. I get the whole " don't use it if you don't want it"-mentalit but some weakaruas basically get forced on you if you watn to go anywhere.Timers? ok. Arrows? Honestly never really needed anywhere in raids or M+...This feels to... mechanic.On the other hand not that usefull unless you play on the oneshot m+ level. So no real effect on the normal players.But some stuff tends to trickle down sadly even if it is useless.
cmon this is overkill ofc most people who play +20 are bad if your weakaura is doing everything for you lolwow should ban addons. maybe keep damage meters and instead upgrade their UI
Dunno why this season devolved into "rawr boss hits for 1million unmitigated damage" on high keys.
I love this kind of thing bc i'm always impressed with what people come up with in WA. But for real, what a way to take another piece of soul out of the game.
If your FPS is suddenly low in M+, this is what you should delete.
This has been in the game since at least BFA.
Had this WAS since... maybe late legion? It's been a very long time and it's a very old WA.Basically the major use for it is seeing the shield strength at a glance. If you're say, a bear druid and you want to know how much your ursoc's fury shields have built up or how much of the monk cocoon is left.
I feel like this level of info that used to be about assessing the situation yourself is a bit too much.