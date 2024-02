Gladiator's Return - Official Arena World Championship 2024 Trailer by IKedit

Details

Venue: Online: Twitch.tv/Warcraft and YouTube.com/Warcraft

Online: Twitch.tv/Warcraft and YouTube.com/Warcraft Co-streaming: Co-streaming is returning in 2024, and AWC Watch Party registration is now open. Check with your favorite competitor to see if they will stream their POV during the tournament! To sign up for an AWC Watch Party, use the AWC Watch Party Form.

Dates:



Cup 1: February 2–4

Cup 1: February 2–4 Cup 2: February 9–11

Mid-Season Clash: March 1–3

Talent

Sign-Up Today!

Stay Connected

There’s a great deal at stake in Season 3, with only two opportunities for the top gladiators to emerge victorious for a spot in the cross-region Mid-Season Clash! Tune in to the tournament for exhilarating brawls, brutal combat, and thrilling encounters!10:00 a.m. (PT) / 7:00 p.m. (CET)Double Elimination Best-of-5 and Grand Finals Best-of-7Registration is still open for AWC Cup 2, as is your chance to earn the new! This in-game toy will be rewarded to any AWC team that competes in a full AWC Cup.Sign up on Raider.IO for the next tournament!Be sure to subscribe to the Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels to check out the action within the arena beginning on February 2! Check out the broadcast schedule on our Esports page.