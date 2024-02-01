Gladiator's Return - Official Arena World Championship 2024 Trailer by IKedit

Beginning February 2, the arena gates will open for the 2024 Dragonflight Season 3 Arena World Championship (AWC)! Tune in to the first two Cups on Twitch and YouTubeto see how far the gladiators will go.
There’s a great deal at stake in Season 3, with only two opportunities for the top gladiators to emerge victorious for a spot in the cross-region Mid-Season Clash! Tune in to the tournament for exhilarating brawls, brutal combat, and thrilling encounters!Details
- Venue: Online: Twitch.tv/Warcraft and YouTube.com/Warcraft
- Co-streaming: Co-streaming is returning in 2024, and AWC Watch Party registration is now open. Check with your favorite competitor to see if they will stream their POV during the tournament! To sign up for an AWC Watch Party, use the AWC Watch Party Form.
Broadcast Start Time:
- Dates:
Cup 1: February 2–4
- Cup 2: February 9–11
- Mid-Season Clash: March 1–3
10:00 a.m. (PT) / 7:00 p.m. (CET) Format:
Double Elimination Best-of-5 and Grand Finals Best-of-7TalentSign-Up Today!
Registration is still open for AWC Cup 2, as is your chance to earn the new Dreaming Banner of the Aspects
! This in-game toy will be rewarded to any AWC team that competes in a full AWC Cup.Sign up on Raider.IO
for the next tournament!Stay Connected
Be sure to subscribe to the Warcraft Twitch
and YouTube
channels to check out the action within the arena beginning on February 2! Check out the broadcast schedule
on our Esports page.