This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.5
PTR
10.2.0
Easiest Trading Post Tasks to Complete the Traveler's Log - February 2024
Live
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
DiscordianKitty
Here are the easiest Trading Post tasks to complete the Traveler's log for February 2024 to earn the
Ensemble: Love Witch's Attire
transmog and your
Trader's Tender
!
Trading Post OverviewFebruary 2024 RewardsFebruary 2024 Traveler's Log Activities
Special Mention: Fill Your Bar with Quests
This month, it's possible to completely fill your bar by just completing quest-related Trading Post tasks. Quite a lot of these can be worked on together:
Completing 15 World Quests in War Mode rewards
50 Points
.
Completing 15 Quests in Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms during Cataclysm Timewalking rewards
100 Points
. Low-level quests count!
Completing 2 Weekly Gathering Quests rewards
100 Points
.
Completing a PvP World Quest on the Dragon Isles rewards
100 Points
.
Complete the Gilnease Reclamation storyline rewards
150 Points
.
Completing 5, 10, and 25 World Quests rewards 50, 50, and 100 Points respectively for a total of
200 Points
.
Completing 10 and 25 and 50 Quests rewards 100 Points Each for a total of
300 Points
.
This already brings you to 1000 Points! If any of these don't suit you, you could also wait a little to finish off the following for a total of 350 Points:
Completing 4 Cataloging World Quests rewards
50 Points
.
Completing 15 Quests in Pandaria during Pandarian Timewalking rewards another
100 Points
.
Completing 5 and 15 Azerothian Archives World Quests rewards 50 and 150 Points respectively for a total of
200 Points
.
Other Easy Trading Post Tasks This February
Even if you simply hate quests, any of the below tasks are also super easy!
Play With Your New Toy - 25 Points
This does require owning at least one pet from last year's Trading Post. February toys don't count.
Purchase a New Transmog from the Trading Post - 25 Points
This is only difficult if you hate pink.
Win a Pet Battle with a Lovely Pet - 50 Points
Even if you don't have a pet associated with Love is in the Air,
Peddlefeet
and the
Lovebird Hatchling
can be bought quite cheaply from the Auction House, and level 1 Battle Pets that are easy to defeat even with a single pet are all over Stormwind and Orgrimmar.
Win a Pet Battles with Trading Post Pets - 50 Points
This does require owning at least one pet from last year's Trading Post, (February pets don't count) otherwise this is easy. Requires winning 5 pet battles of any difficulty.
Give the Trading Post some /Love - 50 Points
Requires emoting /love at a Trading Post trader, a mannequin, a mount, and a pet.
Gain 10 Levels as a Priest, Shaman, or Druid - 100 Points
The fastest option here is to just level a druid through Exile's Reach.
Defeat a Dragon Isles World Boss - 100 Points
There are many to choose from and groups are always up.
Earn Reputation with the Dream Wardens - 100 Points
The Dream Wardens weekly may be the easiest of all. Just complete a Superbloom and plant a couple of Dreamseeds.
Sample the Dragonflight Scenarios - 100 Points
Requires completing 1 Time Rift, 1 Community Feast, and 1 Superbloom.
Complete Azerothian Archives Digs - 200 Points
Completing one dig rewards 50 points and completing another 5 rewards another 150.
Digs are up every hour on the half-hour, so this can be done easily in a single day.
Win 15 Pet Battles - 200 Points
If you're already winning easy pet battles around Stormwind or Orgrimmar, this is a pretty quick and easy way to make 200 points.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News