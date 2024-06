Warning: War Within Spoilers

Gazlowe in the War Within

What was I doing? It's a long story.

Tell me about it!

It all started when...

You know what, it's too long. I'll summarize.

I was defending against one of the nerubian attacks. Quite effectively, I might add. But I was webbed inside my Shredder X-3922, and dragged into this place! They took my friends hostage, but I've managed to stay hidden here.

Anub'azal has been standing here for hours, as if waiting for me to mess up. I guess he knew the whole time.

Then you came along.

Now you're caught up.

Hints of Undermine

I came down here to Azj-Kahet with a group of Pathfinders and a contingent of Horde defenders. We were intending to use a tunnel we found against the nerubians. Smart. huh? Not so much.

We got down here, they ambushed us, and we were all dragged to Siegeholde. Fortunately, I was hidden inside my mech, so they didn't realize I was there--or so I thought.

Anyway, I saw a bunch of people from Dalaran. Looks like Siegehold is where they haul all their prisoners before they get moved to the main city.

When I check back in with everyone, I know they're gonna have questions about these goblins down here. I'm gonna need some answers first.

We'll need to be careful with the Venture Company, but there's no need to fight them while we're here on other business.

Particularly when they mention Undermine in casual conversation... that warrants further chat!