Best Addons for The War Within Beta - UI Improvements, Boss Mods, Customizations
The War Within
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
With players who have pre-purchased the Epic Edition of The War Within gaining access to the Beta servers, we prepared a list of useful addons currently working in the test realms.
Make sure, when downloading an addon for Beta, to grab the 11.0 version of the addon or use an Addon manager like
CurseForge
or
Wago App
.
Wowhead Client
With every new expansion, there are loads of new data to collect, and we could use your help to sort through all that!
Using the
Wowhead Client
, you can upload data about what you find in the world, including new quests, NPCs, and even loot drops, which helps us build a more complete database.
Get the Wowhead Client
Bug Handling
One of the best things to have during testing is something to handle bugs for you. For this, the old pair of
Bug Grabber
and
BugSack
is already updated for The War Within and allows you to not have gameplay disruptions while still able to see what is breaking in the background later.
Get BugSackGet Bug Grabber
UI Improvements
While the WoW UI has improved significantly over the course of Shadowlands and Dragonflight, there are still parts of it lacking behind the incredible support given by Addons. Two of these areas are bag management and action bars. For those, we recommend
Ark Inventory
for bag management and
Bartender4
for enhanced action bars.
For other important quality-of-life improvements like auto-complete quests, auto-sell junk items, auto-repair, and much more, you can use
Leatrix Plus
.
Get Ark InventoryGet Bartender4Get Leatrix Plus
Boss Mods
Players looking to test the new delves, dungeons, and raids in the future can be one step ahead using boss mods. At the time of writing, only DBM has initial support for The War Within delves, dungeons, and raids.
To use the Deadly Boss Mods addon for Dungeons, you must install both the core addon and the Dungeons extensions. Delves and Raids work from the core addon by itself.
Get Deadly Boss ModsGet DBM Dungeons
WeakAuras
WeakAuras are already working for The War Within beta, allowing players to create and edit their easy-to-share addons from day one. Note that while the core WeakAuras addon works for beta, each individual aura might not work due to API code changes between Dragonflight and The War Within, so check with the author of each aura for TWW functionality.
Get WeakAuras 2
