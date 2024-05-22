"Gate Farm" Nerfed - MoP Remix Hotfixes

It's so pathetic they keep nerfing these - how are we expected to catch up to frog farmers?
Just tried it before the post, instantly checked wowhead and the hotfix was deployed
If you're going to nerf all the farms then nerf the cloak of those who abused them too.
nice nerf
and wise mari is still bugged, priorities i guess?
I mean, this farm was a clear exploit though.Abnormal thread drop rate on a very specific elite mob pack.Goats on the other hand? Not too sure they should have been considered an exploit.
If you were able to do it, congrats! If you didn't, boohoo, too bad"Exploit early, exploit often.
They're going to have to do something dramatic in terms of powering up the "normal" players who didn't participate in questionable hyperfarms.
Hopefully swift bans will occur shortly for any and all exploiters. They know who they are and what they are doing. Cannot feign ignorance; it is not a sufficient defense.
I'm really spooked :( I was doing this for about an hour and didn't think anything of it, I just saw a bunch of farm groups and thought about trying something new to catch up to the froggers
Exploit early, exploit often
YES PLAY THE OP MODE SLOWER YESSS YESSSterrible company
so will blizzard punish people who abused frogs aswell from day 1 making it impossible to catch them? aswell