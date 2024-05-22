WARNING: "Gate Farm" in LFG Is An Exploit -- Bypassing Instance Cap

How do you even bypass 10?
ive reported so many people cant wait for action to be taken :)
You know Blizz, if you just buff Bronze gains or nerf upgrade costs across the board, these things would not happen as much as they have been.
Removed
#$%^ i was just doing this, i didnt want to fall behind more to frog farmers. Im %^&*ed :(
I dont get the people that do these tedious repetitive farms. Like, this is a game, it should be fun. But this is just subjecting to a boring task just so you can... skip all the fun and get so OP that the rest of the game becomes trivial. And in before "is so you can have fun" whats the fun in oneshotting a M raid in the Remix when you can go to retail and do the same with less work?
when even worldfirst guilds say its bannable, just dont do it.
How the hell do you even do more than 10 a hour
Correction:The limit is 10 entries per hour, not completions. How many times you click reset instances or what you kill or don't kill has no effect on the limit.If you were to enter any instance (no matter what kind of instance), immediately leave, then repeat, you will get the limit warning trying to enter the 11th time.
I really don't want to sound like a doomsayer, but does Blizzard even have the staff to test things anymore? What's going on?
I'm sure it's ok to just do 10 an hour though...
So report them all in group finder so we can see a ban wave today!