New Hotfixes Indicate Blizzard May Be Identifying Frog Farmers in MoP Remix

I'm sure it'll be something stupid to keep in line with their previous decisions abour Remix changes.
to nerf people that one shot bosses with 20m dps while being immortall having thousands of leech, not be able to die?maybe?:D
And let the carnage commence!
I farmed like 50-100 charms on frogs (basically like 20 mins and i realized how braindead it was and quit). Hope I don't get too punished...
Too late now. Even if they roll back or punish frog farmers in some way, the people they've carried have already been carried. In terms of power, the people who have been carried through heroic and mythic might as well be frog farmers even if they haven't frog farmed.
I don't want Frog Farmers nerfed. I just got a hard carry through HoF in 10 minutes. The only scary part was when the frogger got morphed on the Honey boss. XDI'm all for non-frog farmers to get buffed drops, however. I have killed five frogs in my timewalking. All post-nerf. Does that make me a farmer?
Praise the Divine, may Tyr’s righteous hammer smite those who have laid waste to the fields of frogs, disrupting the delicate balance of Azeroth’s ecosystem.
Can it be for an achievement that rewards the title Frog Farmer?Cuz we luv them titles!Here's to hoping! \o/
I hope it's a feat of strength or a 50 points achievement just so the haters explode.
A revert would be dumb. I didn’t just do it to become strong I did it to farm bronze because you made bronze precious and we don’t get enough of it. Leave it alone. It’s legit a remix of panda. Banning people for it? lol. Come on now. Have fun with it. Make it an achievement or add some frog event where the frogs get their revenge and there is a boat load of bronze for it lol
Hoping it's the rollback within reason. You can get so many threads just through daily instanced content bonuses that it shouldn't take them too long to regain the power while decreasing the gap from those who didn't commit amphibian genocide. If it's the bronze you're wanting for cosmetics, heroic raiding will get you all you'll ever need long before Remix ends.
I hope they don't ban these people considering Wowhead promoted frog farming as a way to get lots of bronze. I didn't personally do it but it'd suck to get banned for something promoted by Wow's biggest community website, as well as many well-known community streamers.
A ban would be too harsh I think. This is a casual mode, so it doesn’t impact the core health of the main game, and it’s a limited time mode with limited time rewards that also competes with three other WoW game modes that people may also want to be playing (Cata, SoD, and Retail), so the pressure to speedrun this stuff is kind of hitting a lot of players.A rollback is definitely fair though. In fact, if players weren’t getting excluded from groups to such a significant degree for NOT being frog boys, I’d say just leave it and learn for the next Remix event.The more you utilize FOMO, the more you’ll run into this kind of stuff.
FFS Blizz, just nerf the upgrade cost so people can actually catch up. This isn't complicated.
Ban is a strong word. Prob some way to get stats for a funny graphic or revert some gain.
I don't really understand why they'd be banned or the hate those folks are getting. This is a mode that has no real effect, other than how quickly you can buy cosmetics. I've just done questing and some scenarios and of course have gotten relatively little bronze compared to the farmers. But, I expect Blizz will change bronze costs and further adjust acquisition rates because of the overwhelmingly negative feedback they've received so far. Not adjusting those would be the real shame.
Or it may just be data to identify and store player behaviour.
I hope this isn't arbitrarily identified by stat amount. Some of us have chilled and farmed as usual, away from hyperspawns.
I touched frogs for maybe 15 mins as a way to get the epoch stones and elites quests done quickly so I hope they dont just blanket ban anyone who happened to kill a frog
Hopefully they find these people and reset their cloaks