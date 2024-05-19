Improving Work Orders, Cataclysm Archaeology & Druid Speed Sets - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 327

I personally would love a better system than spamming Trade Chat to sell my crafts.
I have for a while been brainstorming a "Noticeboard" but for crafters to advertise what they can sell, but I believe it can easily be added to what we already have.
Crafters could easily set their parameters for an item from the crafting table.
- The quality they can craft.
- The commission they are charging
- The materials required
If crafters could also easily see what other crafters are offering, this could help them decide what their order needs to be to compete.
Players looking to find a crafter could then see this info from the current "craft order" station. They could then choose if a crafters offering is suitable, or continue with the regular system of public/personal/guild order.
Some fine details could be that a 'Sell order' is removed once someone orders it, requiring the crafter to replace the order for the next customer. This keeps single players, especially those that go offline, from dominating all orders. A small fee could also to place the 'sell order' to keep players realistic with what they offer. Concentration would also probably naturally limit the quantity of at least max quality orders.
I am sure there is much more I haven't thought about.
As usual, I have created a video showcasing this in more detail.
Thoughts?
Public orders should require all materials to be covered.
Public orders should allow recrafting.
When creating a work order you should be able to just buy the amount of materials required and place them in the order.
Quality requirements should still be only for private orders.
This way you actually make the public order system lively from the people who aren't interested in deep diving in the system, while simultaneously still locking good and guaranteed crafting results (especially early on) in the Blizzard fantasy of "Finding the artisan" that they are so hellbent on.
There. I solved 66.6% of the problems that the work order system has. The rest requires making it work cross faction and region wide etc. so lets leave that for the next time.
This is all just work arounds for the very simple and obvious solution of allowing crafters to just sell gear on the AH. No where near a even significant minority of crafters consistently make gold crafting gear, there legit might be like 1 or 2 guys per server who have some elaborate 2 account weak aura automated spamming system or whatever that can reguarly make crafts, but aside from that everyone else maybe just gets a craft in every couple weeks or so if they just so happen to see someone requesting a sale in trade chat.
This is a failed system that needs to be removed. Just allow players to sell the base item at a given rank and then let customers put their embellishments onto them.
Hey guys, I recently put together a Speed Druid guide for dungeon and gold farming. Druid go vrrrrooom.
It’s the tail end of the expansion where most people just go into farm mode and try collect or prepare for the next expansion. I thought it might be useful to post here for any new gold/transmog farmers out there.
This guide should get you pretty close to 250% movement speed as a Druid in catform with feline swiftness. This is the level 60/61 version of the build.
Video format:
The video will go into a bit more detail.Stats
You want to focus on stacking one secondary stat to increase the effectiveness of the Longstrider effect from the azerite gear. Criticle strike is the easist stat to stack. When selecting gear, the ideal stats are Critical Strike, +Speed and a socket. Mastery is a great alternative stat.Professions
Jewel Crafting - Train Northrend Jewelcrafting to crafting level 25 to be able to craft the Figurine - Ruby Hare Figurine - Ruby Hare
This will provide you a 30% sprint on a 3 minute cool down. The sockets will be used to stack Speed gems.Gems
*Shadowlands speed gems are each unique-equip
*Straddling Jewel Doublet Straddling Jewel Doublet
*Straddling Viridium Straddling Viridium
*Straddling Sage Agate Straddling Sage Agate
Deadly Jewel Doublet Deadly Jewel Doublet
Deadly Jewel Cluster(for items ilvl120+) Deadly Jewel ClusterConsumables
Charged Phial of Alacrity Charged Phial of Alacrity
Fried Bonefish Fried BonefishRace
Horde - Zandalari Troll - Embrace of Gonk 5% movement
Alliance - Night Elf - Quickness 2% movementLevel 60/61 Speed Druid items
*Shadowlands Crafted items can be upgrade to Ilvl233 with Crafter's Mark IVCrafter's Mark IV
to maximize stats. If you are not attempting to craft the items, make sure you purchase the Ilvl233 versions.Head
Flashpower Hood Flashpowder Hood
*This item has LongstriderNecklace
Heart of Azeroth Heart of Azeroth
Ripple in Space(Major power for Heart of Azeroth) Ripple in SpaceShoulders
Gold-Tasseled Epaulets Gold-Tasseled Epaulets
*This item has LongstriderBack
Shadowlace Cloak Shadowlace Cloak
Enchant Cloak - Writ of Speed Enchant Cloak - Writ of SpeedChest
Venture Co. Plenipotentiary Vest Venture Co. Plenipotentiary Vest
*This item has LongstriderWrist
Shadebound Armguards(Crafted) with speed Shadebound Armguards
Enchant Bracer - Devotion of Speed Enchant Bracer - Devotion of SpeedHands
Shadebound Gauntlets(Crafted) with speed Shadebound GauntletsBelt
Shadebound Waistguard(Crafted) with speed Shadebound WaistguardLegs
Shadebound Greaves(Crafted) with speed Shadebound GreavesBoots
Fel Leather Boots (Crafted) Fel Leather Boots
Enchant Boots - Minor Speed Enchant Boots - Minor Speed
*With the ilvl requirement change to minor speed Shadebound Tread's with +speed may be the better option.Rings
Deadly Sinvyr Ring(Crafted) with speed Deadly Sinvyr Ring
Versatile Solenium Ring(Crafted) with speed Versatile Solenium Ring
Enchant Ring - Devotion of Critical Strike Enchant Ring - Devotion of Critical StrikeTrinkets
Figurine - Ruby Hare Figurine - Ruby Hare
Find a Trinket with the largest amount of the stat you chose to stack for Longerstrider. Figurine - Twilight Serpent Figurine - Twilight Serpent
is an easy craft with JC for critical strike.
**Relic of the Past IV Relic of the Past IV
Will upgrade the Ilvl on these so Shadowlands gems can be usedWeapon
Find a weapon with the largest amount of the stat you chose to stack for Longerstrider
If anyone wants to see this in action I'm live over on twitch several nights a week https://www.twitch.tv/sauc3ry