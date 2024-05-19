How to "Gear Up" Quickly in MoP Timerunning at Level 70

If you play this solo and hit 70 without getting those achievements, like I did, it seems like the optimal course of action is to make a new character and start over, then do those achievements at a much lower level.I don’t think I have the desire to do that so I guess it’s over for me.
i do not want to do frog farming :(
I'm down for gearing up and having to work for it but grinding for hours in the same area with the same mobs just isn't for me.
If they nerf frog farming MOP remix is dead
More locations to do thisIsle of thunderGoats in VotFW = needs a few people to do 4-5 packs of goats forced respawn as 1-2 packs needs to be up at all timesand some location in townlong steppesVoEB mist fall village = needs some more people aswell
Frog farming as a mandatory progression mechanic feels very bad.
Can't they just boost drops from doing content, I don't want to do frogs
Where the HEll you got 241% of exp gain? guys showed me 244 and 261% exp gain bonus on 30th levels and I was shocked! My 70 level character had only 143% of gain... I made another character and on level 50 he also capped for 143%! WTF?
World of Warcraft REMIX: Frog Farming
Honestly, this could be an ideal time to kill toxic 4x4s like this across the whole game.
Honestly, this could be an ideal time to kill toxic 4x4s like this across the whole game.
Who would want to get “geared” for this? Isn’t the whole point to get in, get your cosmetics, and get the hell out as quickly as possible? You won’t even get to keep any of that progress because it won’t get converted into more powerful gear when the event ends and your character gets transferred over to the normal servers. All remix characters will get the same gear when the event ends and are transferred to regular play. So it won’t even have the marginal effect of helping you level that character in the next expansion.
nice event blizz, like always, keep going
Always feels bad when a 'fun event' happens and gets min-maxed and has everyone trying to mind numbingly farm the most 'efficient' ways while leaving the people trying to have fun in the dust. I want to do all the achievements and get as many of the rewards as possible - been just leveling through zone campaigns with a few LFR and dungeon queues to do the Bazaar dailies. But hopefully it's possible for someone like me to eventually be able to raid and get enough bronze...I'll only stoop to frog farming if I really don't have any other choice :c
I was lured into the fantasy of doing different content for FUN once hitting 70 on a main, and sharing cloak power across my alts, while grinding some cool cosmetics.Now, for one character, nevermind the power loss when first dinging 70. This preview demonstrates I will require more commitment to do the higher end content. And not a fun commitment for me. (I'm not a fan of the open world limited-resource PvEvP situation that comes with spawn camping).On alts, I'm not contributing to an overall cloak power fantasy. I gotta regrind all that stuff for empty slots of gear if I want more power at 70. And I don't like PUG'ing raids for exp boosts. It's a shame, because I do like the gem powers. RIP overall!