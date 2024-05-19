How to "Gear Up" Quickly in MoP Timerunning at Level 70

Timerunner's Idol is awarded from Timerunner

Reach level 70 with a Timerunner.

Timerunner's Beacon is awarded from Escalation

Complete any 3 of 6 faction war questlines.

Timerunner's Ring is awarded from Heroic: Pandaria Scenarios

Complete all Pandaria scenarios on Heroic difficulty.

Timerunner's Seal is awarded from Heroic: Pandaria Dungeons

Complete all Pandaria dungeons on Heroic difficulty.

Timerunner's Amulet is awarded from Pandaria Raids

Complete all Pandaria raids on Normal difficulty.

Note that these achievements are, so subsequent characters will have to earn them again.