Fresh Meat! Zekvir Has A Chance to Randomly Spawn in Delves (And Wreck Your Day)

lmao thats awesome
He can spawn in Waterworks and whatever the delve is with the similar "limited movement" mechanic with candles, which means a 100% of bricking, which is pretty dumb. If they're going to put him in there, it needs to remove the movement limitation mechanic for the duration of combat with him, as otherwise it is quite literally impossible to down him as he requires a lot of movement.
That is awesome! I really enjoyed getting randomly ganked by the Butcher in Diablo 4. It makes the runs just slightly more intense, especially when you are a little under geared and you have to pull out all of the tricks to stay alive. They should make Xal do the same, except she just floats toward you like the Lich King in Halls of Reflection, if she catches you, you die.
Spawned in my delve. Hunter that was with me got the Delver's Bounty map. Lucky, I havent seen one yet. I got the idol.
Spawned in a delve 5. Mid fight. Even as a hunter he whittled me down. If it happens again I should be able to maybe handle it better but happening while fighting other mobs was no good.
Zekvir retreated at 50% when he ambushed me on T8, not 30%.
delves should be like nightmare dungeons of d4. I like delves, i like to do solo stuff. It needs improvement but let's see how it works in the future.