Best Bountiful Delves Solo on Tier 8 (Sept 12th)

In Skittering Breach you can stand between the acolyte and the boss to steal the attack speed buff and take ticking damage.
waterworks to solo lmao, one of the worst if not the worst to solo
Waxface needs to be balanced. Even with a full group and a healer that knows what he's doing that AoE is still bull@#$%.
Crazy how some delves are an in-and-out 10 minute adventure and some are a mage-tower challenge nightmare.
Would help to know what zone each one is in.
Waterworks was the only Tier 8 Bountiful Delve I tried on 9/10 after reset before my raid. It is so much harder than anything else I've tried to solo in Delves lol.
"Fungal Folly (S Tier)"Uh... what...? I don't believe anyone who's soloed it would ever say this lmao
595 Ele shaman. Here is what I do to solo wax face on an 8, Farseer M+ build, Brann level 25 now1. Walk your candle somewhat close to the one that is already there. 2. Start with Stone Bulwark totem, Storm Ele and use all CD's except Hero and Earth ele. You can chunk him down like 20% before he gets to you. Pop AS and at this point he should drop his first poison. 3. Move to the next candle, Lust and pop earth Ele. You should be able to burn him down before Earth ele is dead and he never comes close to you again.
The Sporebits were definitely respawning for me.... So kind of odd to state "THey no longer respawn".I still very much dislike this delve because of those sporebits. Especially when they jampacked 8 of them all around the boss and I was constantly having to kill them as they respawned during the fight. Edit: as a Destruction warlock that has Incinerate hit all targets they are somehow targeted even though I havn't engaged with them, and my useless voidwalkers Consuming shadows abilities hits everything nearby. So its almost impossible to not hit sporebits.
Due to the anti-player design of Brann can only get XP from T8+ Bountiful Delves..Blizz single-handedly killed delves.RIP. Only lasted a few weeks.
I did waterworks solo on Tier 7 today without knowing the difficulty ahead. I'm feral/guard druid currently at 579ilvl and as a feral - no chance xD But managed to beat the boss on second try using guardian with Brann as dmg. I guess with more adequate gear Tier 8 for tanks should be quite doable, but uff for damagers really pain in the....