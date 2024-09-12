Earn Exclusive Tabards with Trolli Purchases from Walgreens, Circle K, and Dollar General

What is going on? lol
oh come on.
microsoft firing 650 people to make room for the new cross marketing team i see
irl quests are dropping now! i like this! also TL:DR of article in case you didn't read it! "oh i was there today lemme get my receipt!" granted ingame freebie!
This is so dumb. I don't even have a Circle K anywhere near me.. Just like the other promotion with the Kroger... :( I really wanted these tabards..
collectors in shambles lol
walgreens doesnt have my adderall medication but at least they have a tabard for me :)
eu will have the joy of buying these on the trading post in the future i assumemaybe eu can get a spectral tiger from buying sweets in lidl then everywhere else will complain.
This is so stupid lmao. Loads of people aren't going to have these stores near them. It'd be better to have these come from a pool of stores, or simply just make it a choice between 1 of these or the pet for each purchase regardless of where it's from. Very weird marketing
I can't wait to have a 10 pages checklist just to keep track of all the promotions that require me to not play the game.while many of them I can't even get because i live in the wrong region of the world.
I assume these will all show up on the trading post at some point but who knows.
These places and brands do not exist in my country. So what now?
Bruh I was sick of FF doing this, now WoW too?