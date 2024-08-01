Free Welcome Back Weekend Announced August 1st-4th - Full Access to Pre-Patch For All Players

The War Within™
is nearly here—gather your friends and prepare to descend into the depths of Azeroth to face Xal'atath, Harbinger of the Void. From August 1 through August 4, we're giving all players with inactive World of Warcraft®
accounts full access to the game* and all your characters without a subscription or Game Time**.
Brave adventurers can access all expansions, including Dragonflight
, to play the most recent content—including the Radiant Echoes pre-expansion event
.
Rejoin your guild, rally your Warband
, and prepare to explore an entirely new world beneath Azeroth and get ready for The War Within
when it launches on August 26, 2024, at 3 pm PDT globally.
Get Back in Action
If you've been away for a while, you can play through the new starting experience starting at level 1 to learn the ropes.
You can also opt out of the starting experience and begin instead at level 1 in the starting area for your race. Upon reaching level 10, you can continue into Dragonflight or speak with Chromie to choose a Timewalking Campaign. Choose an expansion and continue leveling until you're ready to enter Khaz Algar at level 70 when The War Within
goes live. Players with Allied race characters will begin at level 10. Non-Allied race Death Knights and Demon Hunters will automatically begin at level 8 and play through their own starting experience before moving on around level 10.
If you'd like to select a different Timewalking Campaign, simply speak to Chromie again. With phase 2 of The War Within
pre-expansion patch, Timewalking Campaigns scale to level 70 and include Dragonflight
.
Need Help Logging Back In?
Click on the World of Warcraft tab within the app, then either Install or Update.
When the installation or update is complete, click Play.
Play through August 4, 2024!***
New to World of Warcraft?
Get a taste of adventure with our trial experience and learn more about the latest updates and support options here
.
- *Welcome Back Weekend is not available in WoW® Classic. The new playable Earthen race is only available with The War Within expansion.
- **To be eligible for Welcome Back Weekend, a player must have previously had an active subscription or Game Time.
- ***Ability to return to WoW without a subscription ends on August 5, at 10:00 am PDT. Player is responsible for any online connection fees.
- ****The existing Free Trial is available for new players up to level 20.