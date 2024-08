We’re working on major updates to the Radiant Echoes event, based on your feedback.



Since the event went live, we’ve been working to address two main concerns: the wait time for the event, and the rate at which you can earn rewards.



We’re quickly changing it so that the event rotates between zones once each hour, and while the Radiant Echoes are active in a zone, they will remain up for the entire hour.

Now you’ll defeat the memory scenarios that surface, and after enough are defeated, the zone boss will rise. After the zone boss is defeated, the memories will begin resurfacing again, repeating the event immediately. If you’re still interested in farming the basic mobs that appeared when the event ended, you’ll find that those remain available in the other zones.



As far as the rewards are concerned, we’ve re-evaluated the numbers and increased earnings. You’ll see the scenarios and bosses giving more currency than before, in addition to providing flightstones and crests so you can upgrade your gear with the vendors now present in Dalaran. The increased rate of completing scenarios and killing bosses should also result in many more drops coming your way.



We spotted players funneling the weekly quests from their alts to their mains, and we don’t want that to feel necessary, so these quests will now be account-bound and they will repeat daily instead of weekly.



As a reminder, you’re still able to transfer the residual memories currency between members of your warband as you wish.



There are some other things we’re working on, such as the occasional scenario getting stuck and not completing. But with this new format, even if a scenario gets stuck, there will be others around that you can switch to and continue to make progress.



TLDR: More, faster, rewards, bugfixes, we hear you!