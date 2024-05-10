Four Horsemen Now Ride Mawsworn Chargers for Rider of the Apocalypse DKs in The War Within

The Legion version is so much better imo, made me wish we could actually get those recolors for ourselves. The mawsworn chargers are cool but not as cool as the Legion ones.
These are cool, but I think I prefer the Legion versions. However, updated models with Shadowlands visuals give me a pipe dream the same may be coming for our ghoul/the new abomb talent coming in TWW.
Prefer the Legion version.
Gross. They better glyph this
Huge DowngradeEdit: add a glyph for these guys and paler horse to change between deathcharger from wotlk, mawsworn chargers, and legion version
This is a massive down-grade compared to the Legion version, I hope Blizz changes their mind before launch. Anything from Shadowlands needs to STAY in Shadowlands.
I prefer the Legion horses, and would like to see a glyph of some kind. I respect the people who like the Mawsworn horses better, though.
That's a shame considering that mawsworn charger mounts are currently bugged in game. Their necks shudder like crazy when they're running. It looks awful. Go back to the Legion heehaws, they aren't broken.
So many unecessary changes lately
HUGE WWWWW
Seems we're not the only ones that had to do torghast for the mounts
Both versions are fine; what they could do is add a glyph to be able to switch between them.
I love the Mawsworn charger models and I prefer them to the Legion version; the horns, casque and overall model just comes off as clunky and weird to me. The SL model is much more defined and presentable. IMHO
The Shadowlands horses don't look as good because they lack the color diversity, and it makes it look like they're on the side of the Jailer (who's dead, sure, but still).Also they kinda remind me of Shadowlands, which is a sin in of itself.
Its nice and all, but they got nothing compare to my Goblin female dk's drip.
nice these mounts look 10 times better
This is a huge L. We should be trying to ignore everything Shadowlands not ruining the DK Aesthetic with Mawsworn bs.
Legion version is far better. Also Acherus Deathcharges would be cool, too.But not anything from the $%^&ing Maw. Eww.
Wish they’d do recolours (with actual class-appropriate colours) for the Legion Order Hall mounts. Paladin Charger with Red - Gold armor; White cloth; Gold light effect.......HNNNNNGGGHHHHHH
Glow up? more of a Sidegrade