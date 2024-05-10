Mythic N'zoth and Mythic G'huun Now Soloable in Patch 10.2.7

Lets gooo! Time to farm for the N'zoth mount
Time to go run some old raids! Excited these changes have finally been implemented.
Huge W
Biggest of W's.
Awesome change, even if it took 2 whole expansions after the fact. Perfect for farming raids with the upcoming Warband transmog rules.
Did they hotfix something today?Because Wednesday, I tried to solo N'Zoth Normal, and it wasn't possible anymore (it was soloable in 1.2.6 though). In Normal, you're not supposed to get Fettered Mind at all, it's not even in the encounter journal. But when I tried on Wednesday, suddenly, I was getting it when going into the vision of Deathwing, making the fight impossible to solo.
finally <3 . but 5 days until panda remix... whelp will i touch BFA until them ? hmmm
YES! Now I can snag the weapon mogs I've been dying for. I thought Blizz had forgotten about Uldir, so I'm glad they finally made Mythrax and G'huun soloable.
Just killed nzoth. soloable
This is a W, now we need a Dragonsoul skip, it's been ages.
Do I still need to complete the quest line to enter the raid?
As is should have been from the start. Still to late, now to this for SL raids.
This is great and Im happy to finally have it soloable, but it shouldve been fixed a year ago. There is no good reason that these little tweaks had to take this long to be put in the game.
N'zoth, I believe. G'hunn, 0% soloable, because Mythrax cannot be soloed. I've tried many times, he just resets.
Curious which fights will need a solo fix in shadowlands.
Now please do the same with mythic Jaina <3