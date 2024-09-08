Find Camouflaged Gathering Nodes with Phial of Truesight - Mining & Herbalism

Why did I not know this before I levelled all my gathering toons? :P
All of the camouflaged nodes also count as a new type to discover so you will get profession knowledge for each one you find. Absolutely worth getting at least a rank 1 phial and spending 30 min gathering.
delete this post!This secret must remain hidden.
if no one else is calling "first", then I"m claiming it for this thread.
Nooooo :( I was so happy I could guarantee getting those nodes... I'm so pissed off by nodes despawning either just in front of me, or while I'm gathering it. Why hasn't Blizzard made nodes personal yet?
Wondering why you don't post things like this day one...
How has seemingly no one known this by now?
Pity this will be more well known now. I've known it from very early on, not only having an alchemist of my own but due to a kind guild master sending me a few of them while I worked on my own alchemist. Its been a very handy tool.
3 weeks too late
You don't need a skilled alchemist as they say, just a lucky one.I discovered this one on my Alchemist, half an hour before the article.