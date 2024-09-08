Recolored TBC Dungeon and WotLK PvP Gear - New Transmog Ensembles in Patch 11.0.5

I guess we all have either TBC and WotLK Remix or atleast the Timewalking Vendor in mind.
There is so much item in the game already... Give us more love it (:
WOTLK/TBC REMIX CONFIRMED?
We were so close to getting the steel colour of the paladin hateful set...
man some of the most boring sets ever
still hoping for the light blue recolor of the ICC warrior set that Muradin had
All im hoping for is that it will be possible to get the zulian tiger in any way any time...
Seeing these I assume they will be Trial of Style rewards.