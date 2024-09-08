New Battle Pets to Collect in Patch 11.0.5 - Plus Dogg-Saron Disguise

Looks impressive!
The Pet Mirror is cool, but I'm a little confused why it has a 50 minute shorter cooldown than the Magic Pet Mirror that cost 500 Polished Pet Charms.Edit: Upon closer inspection, I see why. It is not a toy, therefore it's likely consumed on use. Nonetheless, either the Magic Pet Mirror should have its cooldown reduced to match, or vice versa.
It took me way too long to get 'Dogg-Saron' .. I was getting caught up on 'Dogg-Sauron' as the reference, where the being in question assumed a werewolf form at one point in the history :P
Loving the new battle pet coverage!