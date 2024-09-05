Fewer Delves Required to Fill World Row in Great Vault

W
Both dungeons and delves still require way too many completions for second and third slots. It should be 1/2/4 tops to be on par with raid row because 6 raid bosses usually takes 1 hour or less to kill but completing 8 M+ will take at least half a day.
Should really be 4, considering that's how many keys we get a week.
Twelve wasn't even that bad, wow. I'm totally cool with this.
I mean, that's nice, but world activities were part of it, and I wasn't quite sure if they included world quests and world bosses in that. So, knowing that you get 4 keys a week and have to do 4 of the 6 available weekly/events, this is still a positive change, especially if world quests don't count for the weekly count.
Good changes!
What is a "world activity"? Does that include world quests? Because I'd much rather crank out 8 WQs than 8 Delves.
What exactly are the world events aside from delves? I assume it’s Play/Pacts/Awakening the Machine/Spreading the Light?
Even doing 8 delves a week is a lot but a little better than doing 12 I guess.