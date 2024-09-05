Patch 11.0.5 PTR Datamined Icons - T2 Sets, Covenant Abilities, and More

For me, it's the green Doomguard pet.
Good job updating the Death Chakram icon after removing it blizzard.
So they just removed covenant effects from all the spells from SL era, seems appropriate
Why Warlock Soul Rot looks like some DH stuff? There is literally person holding a glaive in the icon. I don't really like that.
NUMBERS!
I love how every other class got new icons for their covenant abilities but Warlock. Why do we share the same icon as Demon Hunters? Could they really not come up with anything else?
The "Hunter Sword" looks to be the icon for "Farstrider's Huntsblade" currently listed as a 1H trading post sword on the 11.0.5 PTR
oh no, pls dont tell me it's gonna be the green version of the monk tier 2 instead of the black/yellow one :')
The Paladin Sword from season of discovery is listed in the appearances tab as being from the trading post in TWW
They removed Death Chakram, and they just removed Sepsis, so this has to be proof that the communication within blizzard is in shambles. Also, these new icons should have dropped when they changed the visuals.
What happened to NE heritage weapon that were datamined a while back.Same for Lock t1 from Tww why isnt there a none dress option
Is the soul rot icon a mistake?
GIMME THAT TATTERED ARMOR
Where's the Venthyr Covenant Execute glyph for warriors? :( I miss the cool red effects, the new Execute looks like a low-grade Paladin ability.
Blizzard....for the love of all things Pandaren...Cant we PLEASE make PANDAREN pictures for monk related icons? Like holy hell Weapons of order as it is currently is just a silhouette, but now its a elf...what happened to pandaren? Even the hero talents...