February 2024 Trading Post Items - Fur-endship Fox Mount

I cant quite figure out the theme they're going for this month
Furries rise up! Kidding. Glad to see two pets
Well, um, I think I'm going to be blowing all of my tender this month.
Lots of nice transmog this month. I've been waiting to spend a bunch of tendies :D
PLEASE tell us that there will be a lot of ways to earn tendies this month...
So many cute things - not enough tokens to buy them lol
So why is Buggsy more expensive than Nelle?
How many gnome cupids will be running around this week?
I'm gonna have giga tendies saved for March after Jan/Feb are flops for me personally.
this is probably the best month so far. like earlier months they gave us like a shovel and some ugly recolor from 15 years ago or something, didnt fit the theme whatsoever but the majority of these are very much on point, pleasantly surprised 👍
HOLY LIGHT look at all of this! what a good month!
Not a fan of any of this, but that's okay, I get to save my tendies :D
Everything is pink/purple!
The best Trading Post I've ever seen! So excited for all the Valentine's Day stuff <3
The temptation to dress my tauren up as sailor moon is very high...
The first shoulder capes, and they're pink. Bah! Ah well...
magical girl weapons for tenders along with ur free magical girl attire, blizz will surely sell tenders in the cash shop rite? rite?